Don’t increase metro train fare, AAP urges Chief Minister

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party State President Dr Mukyamantri Chandru has opposed BMRCL’s move to increase our metro train fare by 15 to 25 per cent. Mukyamantri Chandru, who has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the Metro fare proposal should be dropped, said that Metro fares are already expensive and now increasing the fares will put more burden on the common people.

BMRCL is already ahead of financial resources growth and profit making, it is unfortunate that passenger concern and infrastructural development have been forgotten. Metro sources said that BMRCL has made a profit of Rs 129.3 crore in the financial year 2023-2024. Although it has come on a profitable path, it is not right to form a committee to fix the fare hike.

BMRCL should drop the fare hike proposal immediately. CM Siddaramaiah should immediately look into this matter and put a curb on the price hike. He said that Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns this anti-people move of BMRCL.

Increase the number of bogies

The existing six-coach metro can carry 1,626 passengers at a time. But during rush hours, more than 2,500 people are traveling at a time.

Despite the overcrowding, BMRCL is worried about the hike in fares apart from increasing the number of coaches. He said that it is more important for them to make profit than the convenience of passengers.

BMRCL has failed to provide comfortable journey to passengers. In terms of infrastructure and passenger friendly environment, metro train services of Delhi and Mumbai are exemplary compared to Bangalore Metro. Now the increase in fare will further burden the people. He said that first attention should be given to providing infrastructure.

After BMTC, most people rely on metro transport. Metro is back to profit after covid. He asked that is there a need to increase the travel fare now and give priority to increasing the number of trips of metro trains, providing adequate parking and infrastructure.