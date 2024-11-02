Dont serve just the Gandhi family; serve your kind also Chalavadi advises Kharge

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, has urged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to take decisive action as All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief and avoid limiting his role to merely being a “guardian” of the Gandhi family.

Addressing the media at the BJP office, Jagannath Bhavan, on Friday, Narayanaswamy reiterated his earlier remarks, emphasising that Kharge must wield real power. “I have previously stated that Kharge should exercise authority as AICC President and not serve merely as a caretaker for the Gandhi family and the Congress party,” he said.

Highlighting Kharge’s background, Narayanaswamy accused Congress of disrespecting Dalits and urged the Dalit community to recognise the party’s discriminatory policies. “I appeal to the Dalit community to understand Congress’s anti-Dalit stance. Kharge should not allow Dalits to be marginalised and must exercise real authority instead of just being a ‘watchman,’” he added.

Narayanaswamy also predicted that after the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, Karnataka's Congress-led government would fail to deliver on its five major promises. “The government is riddled with internal conflicts. Please don’t ask who is fighting—you can figure it out yourself,” he remarked.

He alleged that the Congress government deceived the public to gain power with its five guarantees, none of which, he claimed, are effectively benefiting people. “The Gruha Lakshmi scheme has not been operational for three months, and despite pleas from Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in Belagavi, no funds have been released. The Anna Bhagya scheme remains non-functional, with officials citing server issues. It’s unclear who has received benefits under the Yuva Nidhi scheme,” he asserted.

Narayanaswamy pointed out that even Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has hinted at rolling back the Shakti scheme, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintains that there will be no backtracking. He accused Kharge of hastily returning to Bengaluru from Delhi ahead of the Maharashtra elections, implying political motivations. “Kharge has advised everyone to stay calm until the Maharashtra elections conclude. It’s evident that the Congress government is struggling with an empty treasury,” Narayanaswamy concluded.