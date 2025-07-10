Dramatic breakthrough as police solve major robbery cases with the help of sniffer dog

Kalaburagi:: The Kalaburagi district police have cracked two major robbery cases that shook the region last month, thanks to a cinematic-style investigation aided by the unwavering instinct of a sniffer dog named Ruby.

In a daring midnight heist on June 22, a gang of armed robbers stormed into the residence of Hanumanth Pawar in Dhakka Tanda, Shahabad town. They terrorised the family with lethal weapons, tied up the victims and looted gold, silver and cash worth over ₹15.26 lakh before escaping under the cover of darkness.

The Shahabad Police registered a case and launched an intensive manhunt, deploying the Dog Squad to track down the culprits. Sniffer dog Ruby proved instrumental in providing crucial clues that ultimately led the investigation team to the gang’s hideout.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Addoor Srinivasulu, who supervised the investigation, confirmed that the breakthrough came after Ruby’s lead helped the police zero in on four suspects — Ravi Rathod, Shivkumar, Mahadev and Gopal. The police recovered 135 grams of stolen gold, 550 grams of silver and ₹40,000 in cash from the accused.

Lauding the dedication of the dog squad and the swift action by the investigating officers, SP Srinivasulu presented an appreciation letter to the sniffer dog Ruby and commended the police team for their exemplary work.

The dramatic case highlights how police are increasingly relying on canine units to solve high-stakes crimes in the region. In this instance, Ruby’s keen tracking skills bridged critical gaps in the evidence, turning what could have been a cold case into a textbook example of teamwork, technology and traditional policing methods working in sync.

Residents of Shahabad and surrounding areas have expressed relief after the arrest of the gang that had created panic with its violent tactics. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to help curb organised crime.

The SP’s office has confirmed that further interrogation is underway to identify any accomplices and to trace if the gang is linked to similar robberies in Kalaburagi and neighbouring districts. Police sources said more arrests are likely in the coming days.