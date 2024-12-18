Drug seizure in Mangalore: Police Nab Three, Recover Rs 9 Lakh Worth of Narcotics

Mangalore: The Mangalore City Police on Monday seized narcotics valued at Rs 9 lakh during a raid near Kulashekara. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the operation, including a 37-year-old resident of Uppala in Kasaragod and two youths from Mangalore.

They have been identified as Devaraj, Mohammed Umar (25), and Riyaz Ahmed (20),

Among the seized substances were 5 kg of ganja, 100 gm of MDMA, 7 gm of LSD, and 17 gm of charas, along with equipment used for distribution. Initial investigations have linked the trio to at least three prior cases of drug peddling.

The raid was led by a dedicated police team under the guidance of senior officials, including the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police for Law and Order and Crime.

This latest crackdown underscores the city’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking. Authorities have urged citizens to use the police helpline to report any suspicious activities, pledging swift action to protect the community.