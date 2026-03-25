Drugs worth ₹7 crore seized in Bengaluru, minister flags Tirupati link

Bengaluru: In a startling revelation, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said that police have seized 350 kg of ganja worth nearly ₹7 crore that was allegedly transported from Tirupati to Bengaluru, raising fresh concerns over inter-state drug networks.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Suresh Kumar during the Question Hour in the Assembly, the minister said, “When we hear Tirupati, we usually think of laddus. But now, 350 kg of ganja has come from there. We have seized drugs worth around ₹7 crore. We are not compromising on this issue.”

He added that the consignment was being transported towards Malavalli, questioning the nexus behind such large-scale movement. “What is the connection between Tirupati and Malavalli? We tracked the movement, intercepted it, and have taken strict action against those involved,” he said.

Earlier, Suresh Kumar expressed serious concern over the growing drug menace around schools and colleges, alleging that while small-time peddlers are being arrested, the masterminds continue to evade the law. “A total of 4,047 peddlers have been arrested so far, but only 13 kingpins have been caught. This is alarming,” he said.

He also questioned the government’s handling of foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking. “You have stated that 47 foreigners are involved in drug cases. Why has not even one of them been deported so far?” he asked, terming the situation worrisome.

Responding to the criticism, Parameshwara defended the government’s record, stating that stringent measures have been taken over the past three years. “Drugs worth ₹653 crore have been seized, and narcotics worth ₹250 crore have been destroyed. We have declared a war against drugs, and drug traffickers have also waged a war against us,” he said.

The minister emphasised that awareness campaigns have been intensified, particularly among students. “Over 45 lakh students have been sensitised about the dangers of drug abuse in the last three years,” he noted.

He further revealed that police have been instructed to conduct inspections in colleges and, if necessary, test students for drug consumption. “This directive was issued last month, and police teams are visiting institutions to ensure compliance,” he said.

On the issue of foreign nationals, the minister clarified that those directly involved in drug trafficking cases are not immediately deported but are prosecuted under Indian law. “If foreigners are arrested in drug cases, they must face trial here. Deportation comes later,” he explained.

At the same time, he said action has been taken against illegal immigrants. “Last year, 371 illegal foreign nationals were identified, most of whom were linked to drug activities. This year, 290 such individuals have already been deported,” he added.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Parameshwara said the fight against drugs is being treated with utmost seriousness. “We are taking every possible step. This is a war, and we will not back down,” he asserted.