Drunk ex-driver steals bus in Yadgir, parks it near temple

Yadgir: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a former driver of Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation allegedly stole a government bus from a bus stand in Saidapur town of Yadgir district while under the influence of alcohol. The accused, identified as Mahipal Reddy, reportedly drove away a bus that was parked at the Saidapur bus stand. The entire act was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, showing him taking control of the vehicle and driving it out of the premises without authorisation.

According to officials, after stealing the bus, Mahipal Reddy drove it all the way to his native village Rachanalli, where he parked it in front of a local temple. The unusual nature of the incident left transport authorities and locals stunned.

Mahipal Reddy had previously worked as a driver with KKRTC but had been dismissed from service following multiple allegations of misconduct. Sources said he had faced complaints of misappropriating passenger fare and other irregularities, which ultimately led to his termination. Authorities suspect that either anger over losing his job or intoxication may have led him to commit the act. However, the exact motive behind the incident is still under investigation.

The disappearance of the bus initially caused panic among transport officials, who launched a search operation. The vehicle was later traced to Rachanalli village based on preliminary inquiries and CCTV footage. A formal complaint has been registered at the Saidapur Police Station against Mahipal Reddy. Police have initiated legal proceedings and are probing the case further to determine how he managed to access and operate the bus so easily.

The incident has raised serious questions about security measures at bus depots and stands, especially regarding the safety of government property. Officials are expected to review protocols to prevent such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, locals gathered near the temple were reportedly surprised to see a government bus parked unusually in the area, further adding to the curiosity surrounding the case.