Dy Commissioner’s court to clear long-pending revenue cases in special drive

In a major administrative push to reduce pendency in revenue courts across Karnataka, the State Government has launched a special campaign to expedite the disposal of long-pending cases. The initiative aims to end years of delay that have forced citizens to repeatedly visit government offices seeking resolution of their grievances.

Officials noted that the highest number of pending cases in the state is currently in the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s Court. Recognizing the urgency, the government has taken up these cases on priority and initiated a focused disposal drive. As per official data, a total of 4,937 cases are pending before the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner’s Court. Of these, 4,154 cases have been pending for over one year, with several cases dating back 10 to 20 years. Many of these matters remained unresolved due to administrative delays in previous years.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, all identified pending cases have now been brought under a fully online Revenue Court Management System. Through the digital platform, details such as case status, duration of pendency, progress, orders, and implementation updates are accessible in a streamlined manner. Determined to clear cases that have remained unresolved for nearly two decades, the government has appointed nine Special Deputy Commissioners as a one-time measure. The old pending cases have been distributed among these officers to ensure systematic and time-bound disposal.

A review meeting was recently held with the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department, Commissioners, the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, and the Special Deputy Commissioners to monitor progress. Directions were issued to provide adequate court halls, staff, and infrastructure to facilitate faster hearings in the special courts.

Given the age of many cases—some between 10 and 20 years old—officials observed that in several instances respondents are either untraceable or have changed addresses. The concerned Minister has directed Village Administrative Officers to issue hearing notices wherever necessary to ensure proper service of summons.

As part of the special disposal drive, litigants and respondents have been urged to contact the respective offices, update their current addresses, and cooperate by attending court hearings without fail.

Citizens can check the present status of their cases on the RCCMS portal (https://rccms.karnataka.gov.in).