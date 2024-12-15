Educational Trips in South Kanara Put on Hold Following Murudeshwar Drowning Incident

Mangaluru: November and December are typically the months when most schools in Dakshina Kannada district organise educational trips for their students. However, a recent incident in Murudeshwar, where students tragically drowned during an excursion, has prompted many schools to suspend such trips temporarily.

In response, the state’s Department of Education has issued directives prioritising safety during school trips.

Meanwhile, confusion has arisen among school authorities due to a fake circular, purportedly issued by the Department of Education, which has been circulating on social media. The circular erroneously instructs schools to cancel all educational trips in the wake of the Murudeshwar tragedy.

“The Department has not issued any directive to cancel school trips,” clarified the Commissioner of the Department of Education and Literacy. "However, schools have been advised to select safe destinations and ensure that all staff members accompany students on such excursions. Additionally, in the event of any untoward incident during a trip, the school principal or the person in charge of the excursion will be held accountable."