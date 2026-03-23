Elderly businessman in Belagavi loses Rs 15 cr

Ina shocking case of cyber fraud, an 81-year-old businessman from Belagavi has lost a staggering Rs 15 crore after falling victim to a “digital arrest” scam, raising serious concerns over the growing targeting of senior citizens by cybercriminals. According to police, the fraudsters contacted the elderly victim through online channels and falsely claimed that his bank account was linked to a money laundering case. Posing as officials from central agencies, the accused used video calls to create panic and establish credibility.

The victim was allegedly told that he was under investigation and instructed to transfer his funds to a “safe account” for verification. The fraudsters assured him that the money would be returned once the inquiry was completed. Trusting their claims, the businessman transferred ₹15 crore in multiple transactions. To avoid suspicion, the accused remained in contact with the victim for a few days before cutting off communication. Realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station in Belagavi and lodged a complaint. City Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are underway. He stated that police have managed to freeze around ₹90 lakh from the fraudsters’ accounts and are tracking the remaining funds. Officials said this is one of the biggest cyber fraud cases reported in Belagavi and highlighted a worrying trend where elderly individuals are being specifically targeted. The scammers exploit fear, isolation, and lack of awareness to manipulate victims.

Police have urged citizens not to panic if they receive such calls, emphasising that no government agency—including CBI, ED, or courts—will ever demand money via phone or video call. They also clarified that “digital arrest” has no legal basis. Authorities advised the public to immediately disconnect suspicious calls and report incidents within 24 hours by visiting the nearest cybercrime police station or calling the emergency helpline 112.