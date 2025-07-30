Elderly woman murdered for gold in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: In a chilling case from Pethshirur village in Chittapur taluk, a gang of four youths brutally murdered a 78-year-old woman and looted her jewellery and cash. Despite the challenging circumstances, Kalaburagi police cracked the case and arrested all four accused.

The arrested are Tanaji (25), Vijaykumar (23), Lakshman (24), and Sanjeevkumar (24), all from the same village. They had allegedly planned the murder of Jagadevi, an elderly woman living alone, after learning she possessed cash and gold ornaments.

According to Kalaburagi SP Aduru Srinivasulu, the accused had tried to execute the plan twice earlier but failed. On their third attempt, on July 10, they entered the house through the backdoor, strangled the woman to death, and placed her body on the bed to make it appear like a natural death. They looted valuables and escaped the same way.

However, forensic and technical analysis pointed to foul play and led police to the suspects. All four were arrested, and gold ornaments and ₹5,500 in cash were recovered from them. During interrogation, police uncovered a more sinister plan. Disappointed by the limited loot, the gang had allegedly begun plotting the murder of another elderly woman in the same village who also lived alone.