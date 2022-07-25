End to harassment of vehicle owners on the pretext of inspection in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Traffic Police Ravikanthe Gowda B R has warned that strict action will be taken against the police personnel who unnecessarily stop and trouble motorists on the pretext of document verification.

According to the orders of the Director General of State Police, Praveen Sood vehicles should be stopped and inspected only if traffic violations are found. But this order is being followed strictly. Therefore, hereafter if any traffic police official is found harassing vehicle owners in the name of inspection, a stringent action would be taken without giving any warning. Joint Commissioner Ravikanthe Gowda suggested that the DCPs of the divisions should give appropriate information to the respective station officers and staff about the strict observance of the DGP's circular.

Of late there has been public outrage on social media over traffic police stopping motorists and harassing them on the pretext of document verification prompting the State police chief to issue the circular.

A circular was issued to the Commissioner of Police and the district SP on June 16 to comply with the order.