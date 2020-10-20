Enrollment of more girls in higher education augurs well for India: PM Narendra Modi

Mysuru: Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi on Monday said the University of Mysuru is the centre of rich education system of ancient India on one hand and the aspirations of future India on the other hand.

Addressing virtually the centenary convocation of the university, the Prime Minister said, "The University of Mysuru realised the vision of Rajarshi Krishnaraja Wodeyar and Visvesvaraya ji."

Addressing the students on the occasion, Mr Modi said, "Your teachers are handing over to you the responsibilities of the nation and society, along with degrees. Now you will be moving from university campus to the bigger campus of life to face real challenges and to put your academic skills to real test. Along with your parents, all our trust and confidence in all of you is high. Going by hundreds of years of our tradition, education doesn't just mean acquiring degrees. The applicability of the knowledge you have acquired here will be of help in the campus of life."

"I am glad to learn more girls are enrolling for higher education, which augurs well for the country's development. In IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), their (girls) enrollment has gone up to 30 per cent in 6 years from 8 per cent in 2014," said Modi in Hindi while delivering the centenary convocation address of the University of Mysore through virtual mode from New Delhi.

Modi also hailed the century-old university for having more young women graduating in higher education than young men.

Advising the university's faculty and students to become more innovative, the Prime Minister said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would help them to become more competitive in multi-disciplinary programmes.

Describing the university as "Manasa Gangothri", an epithet coined by former UoM vice chancellor Kuvempu, the PM said, "It should keep flowing like water, innovate, set up incubation and technology development centres, build industry-academy linkages and take up inter disciplinary researches laying more focus on contemporary and global issues, local culture, local art, social issues and take the tradition of the university forward."



Karnataka Governor and chancellor of UoM Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala participated in the convocation virtually too. Higher Education Minister and pro chancellor of the university C N Ashwath Narayan, UoM Vice Chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar participated. Owing to covid pandemic situation, degrees and medals were presented to very few students symbolically. Honoris Causa Degree (honorary doctorate) was presented to Infosys foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy in absentia.