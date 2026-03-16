Entrepreneur Bobby Chemmanur Honoured by Karnataka Government

BENGALURU: Dr Bobby Chemmanur, popularly known as “BoChe”, was honoured by the Karnataka government at a special ceremony held in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The recognition was presented by Speaker of the Assembly U.T. Khader Farid in acknowledgement of Chemmanur’s achievements and contributions.

Chemmanur recently completed an 812-kilometre run aimed at spreading the message of world peace, a feat that earned him both a Unique World Record and a Guinness World Record. The initiative attracted wide public attention and further strengthened his popularity among followers.

A fourth-generation leader of a business group with a legacy spanning over 163 years, Chemmanur has established himself as a visionary entrepreneur, philanthropist, sportsperson, motivational speaker and entertainer. He also enjoys a significant presence on social media with over 5.1 million followers and supporters.

Chemmanur had earlier made headlines by bringing legendary footballer Diego Maradona to Kerala for the first time as a brand ambassador and close associate.

In another widely recognised humanitarian initiative, Chemmanur helped mobilise ₹34 crore as “blood money” to secure the release of Abdul Rahim, an Indian facing a death sentence in a Saudi Arabian prison. Chemmanur personally contributed ₹1 crore towards the effort.

For his contributions to social service, Chemmanur has received over 200 honours and awards, including the prestigious Mother Teresa Award, recognising his philanthropic work and public outreach.