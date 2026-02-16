Faith-led initiative brings dignified housing; Koraga families benefit

Udupi: A community-led housing initiative delivered a major boost to the Koraga Scheduled Tribe families of Chittibettu under the Kotatattu Gram Panchayat, where eight newly built, fully equipped homes were formally inaugurated and handed over to beneficiaries under the “Aasare” project. The programme combined social welfare with spiritual blessing, reflecting a collaborative model of grassroots development.

The homes were ceremonially inaugurated by Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, who lit the traditional lamp and personally blessed each beneficiary family. As part of the ceremony, he distributed devotional booklets linked to a spiritual writing initiative, photographs symbolising faith, and sacred offerings, encouraging recipients to embrace both material progress and inner wellbeing.

In a significant gesture aimed at long-term upliftment, the seer announced a donation of Rs. 5 lakh dedicated to the welfare and development of the Koraga community. Organisers said the housing project was executed through a local construction committee with the goal of providing safe, dignified living spaces for historically marginalised families. The event drew wide participation from public representatives and community leaders, underscoring bipartisan support for inclusive development. Among the notable attendees was actor Rishab Shetty, whose presence highlighted growing engagement between cultural figures and social causes.

Speakers at the gathering emphasised that housing security remains central to social mobility, especially for vulnerable tribal communities. The Aasare initiative was described as a replicable model that blends philanthropy, faith institutions, and civic cooperation to deliver measurable change at the village level.

Organisers expressed hope that similar partnerships will continue to address education, livelihood, and infrastructure gaps, ensuring sustained development for the Koraga community.