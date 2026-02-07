Fake journalist gang arrested for blackmailing woman officer in Belagavi

In a shocking case of cybercrime and extortion, Belagavi police have arrested a gang of fake journalists for secretly recording the private moments of a woman government officer and blackmailing her for ₹50 lakh. The incident, reported under the limits of Malamaruti police station, has created widespread outrage in the city.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Nisar Ahmed Shaikh of Gokak, Abdul Rashid Makandar and Mohammed Balekundri. Police said the trio posed as media persons and used illegal means to trap the woman officer for financial gain.

According to investigators, the accused secretly installed miniature cameras inside the officer’s house. They allegedly fixed spy cameras in light bulb holders in the bedroom and hall and recorded her private moments without her knowledge. Later, they contacted her and threatened to circulate the videos on social media if she failed to pay ₹50 lakh.

Distressed by the threats, the woman officer approached the Belagavi Police Commissioner and filed a formal complaint. Acting swiftly on the instructions of the Commissioner, Malamaruti police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the operation, police arrested the three accused and seized several electronic gadgets used in the crime. Items recovered include two Samsung Ultra mobile phones, one Vivo mobile phone, a 64GB pen drive, six hidden cameras, two OTG devices, multiple memory cards and an Innova Crysta car.

Police investigation has also revealed the involvement of the woman officer’s domestic help. Officials said the house worker knew that the officer usually kept the house key near a window. About two months ago, when she left the key at the usual spot, the helper allegedly informed the accused. Taking advantage of this, they entered the house and installed hidden cameras at strategic locations.

After recording the videos, the gang allegedly removed the devices and began blackmailing the officer using the footage. Police believe the accused may have targeted others in a similar manner and are probing their background.

A senior police official said the case is being treated with utmost seriousness as it involves violation of privacy and organised extortion. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding house help who played a crucial role in the crime.

Further investigation is in progress to determine whether the accused were involved in any other such offences. Police have appealed to the public to be cautious about allowing strangers into their homes and to report any suspicious activity immediately.