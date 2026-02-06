Fake Journalists Plant Hidden Cameras In Karnataka Woman Officer’s Home, Extort Rs 50 Lakh

In a disturbing case of cyber blackmail, three men allegedly planted hidden cameras inside the residence of a woman officer in Karnataka’s Belagavi district and later attempted to extort Rs 50 lakh by threatening to release her private videos on social media. The accused reportedly concealed miniature cameras inside bulb holders to secretly record footage from within the house.

Police said the men later approached the officer while posing as journalists and began pressuring her with repeated calls, warning that the videos would be made public if their demand was not met. Troubled by the threats and intimidation, the officer approached the Police Commissioner and filed a formal complaint.

Following the complaint, police arrested the three accused, identified as Sameer Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Abdul Rashid Makandar and Mohammed Balekundri, all residents of Karnataka. Investigators said they were alarmed by the sophistication of the surveillance method used to capture the footage.

During the arrests, police seized two Samsung Galaxy Ultra smartphones, a Vivo phone, a 64 GB pen drive, six hidden cameras, two OTG devices, two memory cards, eight 128 GB memory cards and an Innova Crysta car.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to determine how long the surveillance continued and to identify any other individuals who may have been involved in the extortion racket.