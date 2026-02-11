Family rules out sale of Kuvempu’s ‘Udayaravi’, to convert house into museum

Mysuru: The family of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu has made it clear that they have no intention of selling or handing over his historic residence ‘Udayaravi’ to the government, and instead plan to develop it into a museum on their own.

In an official statement, family members said that Udayaravi, located in Mysuru, is not just a house but a cultural landmark where Kuvempu lived for nearly 60 years and created most of his celebrated literary works. “This house is deeply connected to his life, literature and thoughts. We consider it our responsibility to preserve it for future generations,” the statement said.

Over the years, there have been several proposals and public demands to convert the residence into a museum. Attempts were also made by the government in the past to take up the project, but they did not materialise due to various reasons. However, the family said that the number of visitors to Udayaravi has been steadily increasing, reflecting the emotional bond Kannadigas share with Kuvempu and his legacy.

“Keeping in mind the wishes of the people of Karnataka, we have now decided to transform the house into a museum ourselves. Necessary repair and restoration works will be taken up soon. Plans are being finalised on how the museum should be structured while preserving the original character of the house,” the family added.

They further stated that the proposed museum would be designed to introduce the life, writings and philosophy of Kuvempu to younger generations in an authentic and meaningful manner.

The family also clarified that they had informed Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi about their decision when he visited the house recently. “The minister assured us that he would bring the matter to the notice of the Chief Minister and requested our cooperation. Since we are developing the museum ourselves, there is absolutely no question of selling Udayaravi. Therefore, any discussion about financial matters is irrelevant,” the statement said.

Expressing disappointment over what they called misleading media reports, Kuvempu’s son-in-law Chidananda K. Gowda said the clarification was being issued to remove confusion and put an end to unnecessary speculation surrounding the property.