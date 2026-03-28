Farmers allege Rs1.87 crore crop fraud in Ballari, traders abscond

A major fraud involving farmers has come to light in Ballari district, where traders allegedly cheated cultivators of crores of rupees after procuring maize and paddy without making payments. A case has been registered at Sirigeri police station following a complaint by farmers.

According to the complaint filed by farmer T. Santosh from Bhairapura, four accused—Basavanagouda and Manjunathagouda from Bhairapura, Manjunathagouda from Sirigeri, and K. Manjunathagouda from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh—purchased maize and paddy from nearly 85 farmers and failed to pay them.

Farmers said that hundreds of cultivators from Siruguppa taluk had sold thousands of bags of maize and paddy to the traders over the past two months. Despite repeated assurances of payment, the traders allegedly kept delaying, saying “today” or “tomorrow,” before eventually fleeing overnight.

Angry and distressed farmers gathered in front of the houses of the accused, hoping they would return. However, they found the houses locked, confirming fears that the traders had absconded. “We trusted them and sold our produce, but now we are left helpless,” a farmer said.

The total value of the procured crops is estimated at around ₹1.87 crore. Farmers stated that maize was purchased at ₹1,980 per quintal and paddy at ₹2,400 per quintal. Despite the significant amount involved, no payments have been made so far.

Many of the affected farmers had taken loans to cultivate their crops and are now struggling to repay debts. “We invested everything in farming, expecting returns after selling the produce.

Now we are unable to repay loans or manage our families,” another farmer said, breaking down.

Police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused. Officials said efforts are underway to trace the absconding traders and recover the dues.