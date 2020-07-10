Farmers daughter became IAS: leading Covid-19 fight in Karnataka's Kodugu district

Karnataka: From fighting against the devastating landslides to containing the spread of the novel Coronavirus today, Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu district in Karnataka, Annies Kanmani Joy has been working hard to ensure the safety and security of the people.

Annies had a humble beginning. Growing up, she struggled enough to buy school books and today, her efforts and hard work have gathered praises and now she is supervising Covid-19 situation in the locality like a warrior. Under her care, Kodagu district has now less COVID-19 cases and it is ready to reopen.

The daughter of a poor farmer in Kerala became one of the first professional nurses to be selected as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in 2012.

According to reports, Kodagu is one of the few districts in the country where no new COVID-19 case has been spotted for 28 continuous days.

Annies fight against poverty in process of becoming a young leader

Annies cleared the Civil Service Exams in the year 2012, she secured 65th rank in the examination. She holds B.Sc degree in Nursing from the Trivandrum Medical College. Being a bright student, Annies aimed to become a doctor. After finishing her schooling, she took the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) examination and went on to complete her graduation in nursing and became a nurse. She joined in IAS after getting knowledge of her father's dream.

Coming from the remote area Pampakuda village in Ernakulam district, Annies took Malayalam Literature and Psychology as her optional subjects for the Civil Service examination before undergoing ICAS training in Faridabad, Haryana.

According to sources, the biggest problem she faced while preparing for the exam was a lack of books and competitive magazines. Without the required books, the preparation for the exam was proving to be a far-fetched distance for her, but Annies decided that she would do her preparation only through the newspapers."

In Kodagu, she is appointed to speed up the flood relief work. Prior to moving to Kodagu as the new DC last year, she worked as the ZP Chief Executing Officer Tumakuru.