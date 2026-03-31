Farmers in Kalaburagi hit by ‘cuscuta’ disease, losses mount

Kalaburagi: Farmers in Kalaburagi district have once again been pushed into distress as a fresh crop disease outbreak threatens to wipe out their hopes of recovery. After suffering heavy losses due to excessive rainfall during the monsoon season, farmers had pinned their survival on winter and summer crops. However, a parasitic infestation identified locally as “cuscuta” is now destroying standing crops, leaving cultivators in despair.

The situation is particularly severe in villages like Garampalli in Chincholi taluk, where farmers are seen holding dried pigeon pea plants and expressing anguish over the devastation. According to farmers, the disease has affected major crops including pigeon pea and onion, rapidly spreading across fields and draining plants of their vitality. Earlier this year, unseasonal and excessive rainfall had already damaged monsoon crops in the region. Many farmers had taken loans to cultivate fresh crops during the rabi and summer seasons, hoping to recover financially and sustain their families. But just as the crops were nearing harvest, the cuscuta infestation spread aggressively, drying plants in the fields and rendering them unproductive.

The impact has been severe, particularly for those who borrowed money for cultivation. With both field crops and horticultural produce now under threat, farmers are facing mounting financial pressure. They have urged the government to immediately step in with compensation and relief measures, warning that continued neglect could push them into deeper debt and hardship.

Reports indicate that thousands of hectares across Chincholi, Chittapur, and Sedam taluks have been affected by the disease. Officials from the agriculture and horticulture departments have visited the fields, collecting samples and assessing the extent of the damage.

Preliminary studies by agricultural scientists suggest that the disease could be of foreign origin, raising concerns about its spread and management. A report has reportedly been submitted to the government, but farmers allege that no effective pesticide or remedy has been provided so far.

Although the district in-charge minister visited Chincholi last week and assured support, farmers claim that no concrete relief has reached them yet. With livelihoods at stake, they are demanding urgent intervention, including financial assistance and scientific solutions, to prevent further devastation.