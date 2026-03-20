Father arrested for poisoning 15-day-old baby girl in Belagavi

Belagavi ; In a shocking case of suspected gender-based violence, a father has been arrested for allegedly poisoning his 15-day-old baby girl in Karnataka’s Belagavi district. The accused, identified as Bhimaraya Chippade, was taken into custody by Kakati police following a complaint filed by the child’s mother, Sheela.

The incident, which took place on March 17 in Ukkad village of Belagavi taluk, had initially raised suspicion after the newborn died under mysterious circumstances. Family members had expressed strong doubts over the role of the father, alleging foul play behind the infant’s sudden death.

According to preliminary investigation, Bhimaraya had married Sheela about a year ago and worked as a daily wage labourer. Sources revealed that he was reportedly obsessed with having a male child and was deeply disappointed after the birth of a girl child just over two weeks ago.

Police said the accused had recently visited his wife, who was staying at her parental home following delivery. After briefly seeing the baby, he left the house. Soon after his departure, the infant’s health deteriorated rapidly, raising alarm among family members.

The baby was immediately rushed to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) hospital. However, doctors declared the child brought dead. The sudden nature of the death and the sequence of events led to suspicion, prompting the mother to approach the police.

Investigators suspect that a pesticide, commonly used for cotton crops, may have been administered to the infant. Officials stated that the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. The body had been shifted to the mortuary at BIMS for further examination.

Following the complaint, police registered a case at Kakati police station and launched a manhunt as the accused had gone absconding. Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Narayan Baramani and other officers, visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

After sustained efforts, the police managed to trace and arrest Bhimaraya. He is currently being interrogated to ascertain the exact sequence of events and motive behind the crime.

The tragic incident has sparked outrage in the region, highlighting the persistent issue of gender bias and discrimination against girl children. The grieving mother and her family are demanding strict action against the accused and justice for the deceased infant.

Police officials have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report and further evidence.