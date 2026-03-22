Fiancé arrested in Ajmer after fleeing for murdering minor girl in Bengaluru

Bengaluru : A twist has emerged in the brutal murder of a minor girl reported last Thursday in DJ Halli, Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Shabeel—who was engaged to marry the victim—allegedly killed her in a fit of suspicion and fled the city. He has now been arrested by Bengaluru police in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The minor girl, a native of Kolar district, had come to DJ Halli in Bengaluru to stay at her relatives’ house during the festival of Ramzan. She had been engaged to Shabeel in June 2025, and their marriage had been arranged with the consent of both families.

Following the engagement, Shabeel reportedly began suspecting the girl’s character, believing she was in contact with others. Driven by these suspicions, he allegedly plotted her murder. On Thursday morning around 9 am, he lured the girl to an abandoned house near Sakkare Mandi in DJ Halli without informing her family. The girl had left her phone at home before going to meet him.

According to police, an argument broke out between the two at the abandoned building. In a fit of rage, Shabeel attacked the girl with a knife, stabbing her repeatedly in the chest and private parts. To prevent her from screaming, he reportedly gagged her and then slit her throat, killing her on the spot. He fled the scene after the murder, leaving the body in a pool of blood.

When the girl did not return home for a long time, her worried parents tried contacting Shabeel, but his phone was switched off. Upon questioning his family, they were informed about the abandoned house where the two used to meet. The family rushed to the spot, where the girl’s body was found.

The DJ Halli police registered a case and launched a manhunt. Based on credible information that the accused had fled to Rajasthan, a police team tracked him down and arrested him in Ajmer. He is currently being brought back to Bengaluru on a transit warrant for further investigation.