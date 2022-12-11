Five new traffic police stations to come up in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, stated that five additional new traffic police stations would be sanctioned soon.

"In the Dark area (traffic black spots), five new traffic police stations will be built using Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) technology. It will detect any traffic infractions and end the practice of stopping drivers, as well as harassment, corruption, and other issues that affect the riding public," addressing the media in Bengaluru, CM Bommai remarked.

He added that the ITMS will include a mechanism for traffic synchronisation and that taxes would also be levied. He continued, "The traffic synchronisation from Minerva Circle up to the Town Hall has already been done."

CM Bommai continued by saying that additional locations have also started the synchronisation process.

"A traffic meeting was held, and instructions were issued to do the synchronisation on 12 high-density corridors to ensure smooth flow of traffic," said Bommai, who also noted that the directions have been issued to streamline a few junctions, including Goraguntepalya, Silk Board, and KR Puram.

In the near future, he predicted, "traffic management would be improved in addition to road building." The Karnataka Chief Minister added that a new traffic system has also been implemented as a result of the creation of the position of special commissioner for traffic and the appointment of traffic management expert MA Salim by the government to fill the position.

"M.A. Salim, a traffic management expert and PhD holder, has been chosen for the newly created position. He has already made a number of adjustments to traffic management," said Bommai.

Notable ministers in attendance during CM Bommai's media address included Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Health and Medical Education Minister Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana, MLA Rizwan Arshad, MLC T.A. Saravana, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, Bengaluru City's Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, and others.