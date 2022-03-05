FoodTech has started catching the fancy of youth

Bengaluru: Inaugurating the Connecting event of TechBharat 3.0 jointly organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka and IMS Foundation on the theme: "Transforming India's FoodTech, AgriTech and Agronomic Landscape" in Bengaluru on Friday B C Patil, Karnataka Minister for Agriculture, said that youth are now engaging themselves in providing solutions to the challenges faced in Food and AgriTech so that the farming community and the society benefits on this technological infusion.

B C Patil said, "The Start-up policy provides an excellent and very conducive environment for youth to start technology companies in Food and Agriculture, especially in the domains of organic farming and food processing and preservation. Several concepts are now being developed by start-ups which will provide operational solutions to scale up the agriculture sector so that the farming community benefits out of technology related solution in logistics, soil testing, waste management, storing, processes, pesticide management, disease mitigation and on the whole gamut affecting this community."

Further B C Patil said, "For enhanced ecosystem growth, it is quite important that we look at infrastructure development, market access, ecosystem engagement and talent development.Through policy intervention Government of Karnataka is implementing all necessary steps to support and promote innovation, growth and development in the state in the areas of food and agriculture segments.

He added, "Government has specially crafted policies to support strategic policy interventions and by creating a dynamic ecosystem with sharp focus on infrastructure development, increasing the talent availability and bettering market access.

TechBharat

A flagship program of IMS Foundation and Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka to effectively bring in stakeholders from across the globe on its platform to cultivate trust, coordinate networking, look-for collaborative businesses, partner with Indian counterparts, facilitate structured transfer of technology and/or constantly engage in doing business with Government of India, several State governments, leading enterprises, startups, research institutes of national repute in achieving effective and sustained results in several emerging domains.

Former CEO, Infosys and Chairman, Axilor Ventures, Kris Gopalakrishnan opinioned that not only realigning university research activities with the societal needs and sustainable agriculture are the way forward and urged the scientists of agricultural universities and progressive farmers Krishi Vignana Kendras should work on to developing newer technologies for high yielding agriculture which could enhance the farm income.

Several top speakers including Dr. E V Ramana Reddy, IAS Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka, Prof. Subbanna Ayyappan, Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal and Chairman, Karnataka Science and Technology Academy (KSTA), Dr. S Rajendra Prasad, Vice Chancellor, UAS, Bangalore on Friday shared their thoughts on the Agri and FoodTech sectors which is driving the neo economy in not only Karnataka but also India. Government officials from both State and Central Governments, industry captains, thought Leaders, domain experts and Students from Agri and FoodTech participated in this event. With more than 1000 delegates participating, the two-day event of TechBharat 2022 will conclude on Saturday.