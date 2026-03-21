Footpath, parking policy for Bengaluru: Shivakumar holds meeting with city MLAs

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said discussions were held with Bengaluru’s legislators regarding footpath and parking policy for the city, aimed at addressing issues faced by pedestrians and reducing traffic congestion.

Warning that vehicles parked in no-parking areas will be towed away, he also said officials were directed to take action against those installing illegal flexes that destroy the city’s beauty, and noted that measures will be implemented to ensure street vendors don’t occupy footpaths and arterial roads.

Shivakumar, who is also the minister in charge of Bengaluru Development, had called a meeting of all MLAs whose constituencies come under the Greater Bengaluru Authority area to discuss the GBA Budget and to make certain important decisions.

He later also held a GBA executive committee meeting, which included officials from the Police department, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and the fire force, among others. The ministers and MPs from Bengaluru were also present.

“All five corporations under GBA have prepared their own budget proposals, and the MLAs have demanded ward-wise grants,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, it has been decided to have a policy for footpaths, as there have been several complaints from pedestrians that street vendors were occupying the footpaths constructed at a cost of a lot of money.

“Designated spots will be fixed for vendors, to clear the footpaths for pedestrians. Vendors should do their business only at designated spots; we will remove them if they occupy other places. We will announce the locations and roads.

Vendors who have registered may do their business on some side roads; all others will be removed. All legislators have unanimously agreed to this and have given me the responsibility,” he added.

Vendors will not be allowed to sell on arterial and sub-arterial roads, Shivakumar further said. Corporations will seize their commodities if they leave them packed on the roadside or on footpaths at night.

About 60,000 vendors have registered, while 30,000 have sought vehicles like push carts, he said. “We have called the tender for vehicles. We will allow them to sell things on the sides of the specified roads. Only those registered with identity cards will be allowed.”

Noting that flexes are still being installed across the city despite repeated directives--including by all political parties and others--the Deputy CM said that irrespective of whose name is on the flexes, up to Rs 1 lakh per flex will be slapped as a fine.

“This flex menace is increasing; they are being installed for birthday wishes, among other things. There are streamlined, government-approved advertisement boards that can be used; other placements are not allowed.

I’m saying this to everyone, including all political parties: those who install flexes will face the consequences,” he said, adding that police and corporations have been asked to take action aimed at improving the city’s beauty.

Pointing to discussions on park timings in the city, Shivakumar said, five corporations have been authorised to decide on timing, after consulting with local legislators.

Regarding abandoned vehicles on the city’s streets, he said certain spots like legacy dump sites have been identified. “More sites will be identified and handed over to the police for the dumping of abandoned vehicles there.”

The Deputy CM said the discussions also covered parking policy, details of which will be shared on Saturday. Each corporation has received two towing vehicles to remove vehicles parked in no-parking zones, with cooperation from the police department.

“We have issued directions, towing vehicles have arrived, and they will start their job....if vehicles are parked in no-parking zones, they will be towed away,” he said.

Responding to a question on MLAs seeking grants of Rs 5-10 crore per ward, Shivakumar said, “They have demanded. Some have demanded the sky, and some have demanded land. I will tell you in the days ahead.”