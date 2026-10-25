Foreign lady cuts window bars, flees from detention centre

Tumakuru: A foreign woman has gone missing from the foreign migrants’ centre located in Dibburu of Tumakuru city. The episode occurred on 21 October and came to notice only later. A case has been registered at Tumakuru city police station on the basis of the warden’s complaint.

The missing woman is identified as Adewole Anu alias Regina Jara alias Ayesha. Suspicion centres on her having left by cutting the iron bars of the window in the women’s room. The incident took place at the FDC in Dibburu on 21 October and surfaced belatedly.

Thirty-two women were housed at the centre. On the morning of 21 October, only thirty-one came out of the room to drink tea. When Adewole was not among them, the kitchen staff grew suspicious and immediately telephoned the warden. The warden reached the spot, examined the premises and gathered information from the others.

The foreign woman who had been present with everyone at bedtime was absent by morning.

While inspecting the room she had occupied, the warden observed that the iron bars at the lower part of the window were found cut. Searches conducted in every direction failed to locate her.

The warden lodged a complaint at Tumakuru city police station stating that the woman had escaped after cutting two bars. Police who registered the case have forwarded information about the foreign woman’s escape to the higher officers of the department as well as to the FRRO officers in Bengaluru.