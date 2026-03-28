Forest minister orders probe into death of tiger

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday ordered an inquiry into the death of a three-year-old tiger that was caught in an illegally set snare on private land near the forest boundary in the Metikuppe range of Nagarahole National Park.

Expressing grief over the death of the tiger that happened earlier in the day, the minister has directed that an inquiry be conducted into the incident by a team led by the Chief Conservator of Forests.

According to a statement by Khandre’s office, the minister has also instructed officials to take action if any lapses are found in patrolling by forest staff, initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for setting the snare, and ensure removal of such traps from lands adjoining forest areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents.