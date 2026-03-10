Four interstate robbers arrested in sensational Hunsur gold shop heist

Mysuru : Police have arrested four members of an interstate gang in connection with the daring daylight robbery at a jewellery shop in Hunsur, where nearly 8 kg of gold ornaments were looted. Investigations are underway to trace the remaining accused and recover the stolen valuables, said Mysuru Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi.

Addressing a press conference at the district police office in Mysuru, the SP said the case was a challenging one as the gang involved criminals from different states. Police have so far identified 11 people connected to the robbery. Four of them have been arrested while efforts are on to track down the remaining suspects.

The first breakthrough came after the arrest of two accused, Chotu Singh and Pankaj Singh. During interrogation, police gathered crucial information about other gang members involved in the robbery. Based on these leads, two more accused — Harman and Sonu Singh — were subsequently arrested.

Police said the gang had carefully planned the robbery before executing it. According to the investigation, one of the key accused had earlier escaped from a jail in Cuttack and later joined hands with the other members of the gang to carry out the crime.

Before committing the robbery, the accused reportedly stayed at a lodge in Hunsur for several days and conducted reconnaissance of the jewellery shop and surrounding area. The gang ensured that they did not use their personal mobile phones while planning or carrying out the operation in order to avoid being tracked by police.

Instead, they used free public Wi-Fi networks available at various places to communicate among themselves, making it difficult for investigators to trace their movements through conventional digital tracking methods.

The gang managed to escape with nearly 8 kilograms of gold ornaments from the jewellery shop during the daylight robbery. Police have formed special teams and are coordinating with law enforcement agencies in multiple states to trace the remaining suspects and recover the stolen gold.

SP Baladandi said the investigation is progressing steadily and expressed confidence that the remaining accused would soon be arrested and the stolen jewellery recovered.