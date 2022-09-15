Four People In Karnataka Get Life Imprisonment For Killing Woman In The Name Of Black Magic

A local court in Karnataka sentenced four defendants who killed a lady as part of a black magic ceremony to life in prison. The Madikeri District Sessions Court handed down the ruling. A self-described sorcerer named Kalidasa Swami, also known as Mohammed Iqbal, was being housed by Dharani Bolavva, a resident of Boikeri near Madikeri.



In order to practise his dark magic, the sorcerer turned Dharani's home into a temple. Many people came to the residence and started to follow Iqbal. Asha, an Ibnivalivada resident, went there on October 11 to perform puja. Iqbal, Dharani, and her children Bhavan and Kavan, however, participated in a large witchcraft ritual that was prepared at her home in an effort to "obtain power."

However, knowingly Iqbal sacrificed Asha with a trishul during this occasion, assisted by Dharani and her children. Then everyone was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, you should be careful because the law may come after you if you engage in black magic, sorcery, or other superstitious practises. As the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act eventually went into effect in January 2020, three years after it was passed.