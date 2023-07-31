Four women die as car falls into canal

Mandya: Four women died near Gamanahalli in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district when their car fell into a canal while they were going to invite relatives for pooja.

The mishap occurred on Saturday night at around 8.30 pm. The deceased are identified as Mahadevamma (50), wife of Doddaiya of Goravanahalli village, T Naraseepur taluk, and her close relatives Rekha, Sanjana, Mahadevi drowned in the water. The car fell into the Vishveshwaraiah canal upside down on the outskirts of Gamanahalli village.

The car driver Manoj survived the incident. According to eye witness four women could not come out from the car as it fell upside down. The bodies have been sent to Srirangapatna taluk government hospital for autopsy.

There is no barrier along the road and the car fell into the canal as the driver failed to notice the canal in the dark. A case has been registered in Arakere police station. On Thursday a person died after his car fell into same canal in other village. The villagers urged Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) authorities to construct barrier to prevent mishaps and loss of human life.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mandya district minister Cheluvaraya Swamy said that the state government has announced rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of four deceased. He said he personally provides compensation of rs 50 thousand to each of the deceased family. Mysore district minister Dr H C Mahadevappa said that the three deceased is from Mysuru district. He said the road is good in the accident spot, but the over speed of the car might be reason for mishap.