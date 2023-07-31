Live
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
- Vishwak Sen and Sithara Entertainments' VS11 is "Gangs of Godavari"
Just In
Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
Four women die as car falls into canal
Mandya: Four women died near Gamanahalli in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district when their car fell into a canal while they were going to invite...
Mandya: Four women died near Gamanahalli in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district when their car fell into a canal while they were going to invite relatives for pooja.
The mishap occurred on Saturday night at around 8.30 pm. The deceased are identified as Mahadevamma (50), wife of Doddaiya of Goravanahalli village, T Naraseepur taluk, and her close relatives Rekha, Sanjana, Mahadevi drowned in the water. The car fell into the Vishveshwaraiah canal upside down on the outskirts of Gamanahalli village.
The car driver Manoj survived the incident. According to eye witness four women could not come out from the car as it fell upside down. The bodies have been sent to Srirangapatna taluk government hospital for autopsy.
There is no barrier along the road and the car fell into the canal as the driver failed to notice the canal in the dark. A case has been registered in Arakere police station. On Thursday a person died after his car fell into same canal in other village. The villagers urged Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) authorities to construct barrier to prevent mishaps and loss of human life.
Speaking to mediapersons, Mandya district minister Cheluvaraya Swamy said that the state government has announced rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of four deceased. He said he personally provides compensation of rs 50 thousand to each of the deceased family. Mysore district minister Dr H C Mahadevappa said that the three deceased is from Mysuru district. He said the road is good in the accident spot, but the over speed of the car might be reason for mishap.