Free promises, guaranteed betrayal of SC/STs: BJP slams Budget

BJP on Saturday criticised the State Budget, alleging that it cheated the people of the state, particularly Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Budget presented for 2026–27 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, had “failed” to deliver justice to marginalised communities.

“The Congress government had come to power with the slogan of ‘free, guaranteed and certain’. However, for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the government had ensured free promises, guaranteed betrayal and certain destruction for those who trusted them,” he said.

Narayanaswamy said in four years, the government has announced allocations totalling Rs 1,56,701 crore. However, nearly 50 per cent of this amount - Rs 78,350 crore - has been diverted under Section 7C to departments such as Public Works and Irrigation, he alleged.

He further claimed that from the remaining Rs 78,350 crore, about Rs 53,059 crore had been utilised for implementing the government’s guarantee schemes. Narayanaswamy said that out of the total Rs 1,56,701 crore announced over four years, only Rs 25,291 crore remained for actual welfare programmes for SCs and STs. He said that in 2025–26 the government had announced allocations of Rs 125 crore for the Ambedkar Development Corporation, Rs 75 crore for the Tanda Development Corporation, Rs 62 crore for the Adi Jambava Development Corporation, Rs 68 crore for the Bhovi Development Corporation, Rs 31 crore for the Safai Karmachari Development Corporation, Rs 156 crore for the Valmiki Development Corporation and Rs 43 crore for the LIDKAR Corporation, totalling Rs 562 crore.

He alleged that even this amount had not been fully released and claimed that less than Rs 50 crore had actually reached the Ambedkar Development Corporation. “Despite allocating Rs 52,000 crore separately for guarantee schemes in the Budget, the government again took Rs 14,000 crore from SC and ST funds. Where has this money gone?” he questioned. He demanded that Congress leaders respond to these allegations and accused the government of deceiving Dalits.