Fresh legal trouble for Murugha Sharana over alleged illegal sale of mutt properties

Chitradurga, : Former pontiff of Murugha Mutt, Murugha Sharana , is facing yet another legal challenge after a case was filed against him in Hosadurga court for allegedly selling four properties belonging to the mutt in violation of a court order.

The complaint has been lodged by Shivayogi Kalasad, president of the Murugha Mutt Administrative Committee and a retired IAS officer. The committee, which has been appointed by the government to oversee the affairs of the mutt, approached the court after receiving a complaint from an individual named Prakash regarding the alleged illegal transactions.

According to the petition submitted before the court, Murughashree violated an existing judicial restriction on property dealings and issued a General Power of Attorney (GPA) to one M. Manjunath of Hosadurga. Using this authority, four residential sites owned by the mutt were reportedly sold to two individuals identified as Mamatha and Nalini.

The administrative committee has alleged that the sale was carried out despite a clear court order prohibiting Murughashree from engaging in any transactions involving mutt properties. After verifying the details and examining relevant documents, the committee formally filed the case on January 30. The court has accepted the complaint, and legal proceedings in the matter are set to continue in the coming days.

Murughashree is already facing serious criminal charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is named as the prime accused in that case. In view of the ongoing trial, the court had earlier imposed strict restrictions on his involvement in administrative and financial matters related to the mutt. The latest allegations suggest that these restrictions were deliberately ignored.

Speaking on the issue, Shivayogi Kalasad stated that the administrative committee is committed to protecting the assets of the mutt and ensuring that no illegal transactions take place. “We have taken legal recourse to safeguard the interests of the institution. Any attempt to misuse mutt properties will be firmly challenged,” he said.

The new case has added to the mounting legal troubles of the former seer and has once again brought the affairs of the Murugha Mutt into public focus. The outcome of the court proceedings is expected to play a crucial role in determining the future course of action regarding the disputed properties.