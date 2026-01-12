From Ayodhya to Bengaluru: Cultural Initiative Advances Construction of Shri Salasar Balaji Temple

Bengaluru: The Shri Salasar Balaji Seva Samiti is advancing the construction of the Shri Salasar Balaji (Hanuman) Temple in Bengaluru, a shrine envisioned as a spiritual bridge between Ayodhya and Kishkindha, two sacred geographies central to the Ramayana. A cultural fundraising initiative held on Sunday at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Kanakapura Road, marked a key milestone in this journey.

The event forms part of a multi-city outreach programme supporting the construction of the temple at Ranka Colony, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru – 560075.

The temple is devoted to Shri Salasar Balaji, a revered manifestation of Lord Hanuman (Anjaneya Swamy), uniquely depicted with a beard and moustache, a form rarely represented in South India. Rooted in the spiritual lineage of Salasar Dham in Rajasthan, the temple seeks to extend this distinct tradition of devotion to the southern region.

According to the Trust, the project carries a deeper spiritual symbolism. The Bhoomi Soudhan Yagya for the Bengaluru temple was performed on the same day as the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Bengaluru lies close to Kishkindha, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and the site where he met Shri Ram and pledged lifelong devotion. The Trust views this alignment as a divine indication, affirming a spiritual continuum linking Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram, with Kishkindha, the land of Hanuman’s unwavering service.

The temple is being constructed using Bansi Paharpur stone, the same material used in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The architectural design is guided by an architect from the Somapura (Sompura) family, the lineage of master temple architects associated with the Ayodhya project.

According to the Trust, the use of traditional materials and classical design principles ensures adherence to shilpa shastra, preserving architectural sanctity while creating a timeless spiritual space.

The Shri Salasar Balaji Temple project is being undertaken by the Shri Salasar Balaji Seva Samiti, comprising trustees, life members, devotees, and contributors from across India. Participation includes initiatives such as Shila Seva, Rangamandap Seva, Bhoomi Sahyog, devotional offerings including Amrit Bhog and Sundarkand, and the flagship annual Anjaneya Mahotsav, alongside CSR-supported cultural programmes.

Several key milestones have already been completed, including the Bhoomi Soudhan Yagya, Shila Pujan, Garbh Griha Pujan, and successive editions of the Anjaneya Mahotsav.

Construction is currently underway, and the temple is expected to be completed by 2028. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is envisaged around the same period, marking the formal consecration of the deity.

As part of its outreach efforts, the Trust hosted the Hindi theatrical production “Chakravyuh,” written and performed by Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj and directed by Atul Satya Koushik. The play, depicting the Abhimanyu episode from the Mahabharata, is being staged across multiple cities in support of the temple initiative.

While the performance was well received, organisers emphasised that its primary purpose was to create awareness about the temple’s spiritual and cultural vision.

Pramod Murarka, President of Shri Salasar Balaji Seva Samiti, said, "The construction of this temple is a collective expression of faith and service. We invite devotees to participate through devotion, time, and contributions to help bring this spiritual mission to completion.”

Sanjay Shah, Chairperson of the Temple Construction Committee, added, The work is progressing with dedication and care. With continued support, the temple will stand as a centre of devotion and spiritual inspiration for generations.

Reflecting on the initiative, Dr. Nitish Bharadwaj said, Through Chakravyuh, we are contributing to a cause that carries enduring cultural and spiritual significance. It is art in service of a larger dharmic vision.

The event was attended by devotees, trustees, life members and invited guests, with Karnataka’s Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Shri Ramalinga Reddy, present as the chief guest.

The Shri Salasar Balaji Seva Samiti will continue its outreach through further cultural, devotional, and fundraising initiatives as the temple project progresses toward completion.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the play, Ramalinga Reddy, Minister of Transport and Muzrai said, "Karnataka is home to around 1.8 lakh temples, with approximately 34,000 under the state government. Among the most famous are Kukke Subramanya, which attracts nearly 1 crore devotees, and the Renuka Yellamma Temple in Belgaum. Just as these temples are renowned, I hope Shri Salasar Balaji Temple becomes equally popular and successful. The construction of Shri Salasar Balaji Temple is currently underway in BTM Layout and today, a beautiful drama titled "Chakravyuha" is being performed to raise funds for it. I hope the drama is a great success and that the temple construction is completed soon."