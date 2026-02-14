From Deepika to Dhoni to Tamannaah: A look at Mysore Sandal Soap’s ambassador fees

Bengaluru: The appointment of actor Tamannaah Bhatia as the new brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap has sparked widespread discussion, particularly over the remuneration offered to her.

Mysore Sandal Soap is manufactured by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Tamannaah officially began her role as brand ambassador on Tuesday, participating in a launch event at a private hotel in Bengaluru. During the event, she unveiled the revamped Mysore Sandal Soap packaging along with 57 other products of the company, including sandalwood oil, jasmine-scented soaps, perfumes, toothpaste, coconut oil, petroleum jelly and organic products.

However, the remuneration offered to the actor has drawn criticism from certain quarters. According to information provided by the Department of Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Tamannaah has been appointed as brand ambassador from 2025 to 2027 and will be paid `6.20 crore — the highest remuneration paid by the company to date for such a role.

Over the years, KSDL has engaged several prominent personalities as brand ambassadors like Actor Deepika Chikhalia, known for her role in the television epic Ramayan, served as ambassador from 1992–93 and was paid `25 lakh. Cricketer Dodda Ganesh was appointed during 2003–04 and received `25 lakh. Bollywood actor Mugdha Godse served as ambassador from 2013–14 and was paid `25 lakh. Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni represented the brand during 2013–14 and was paid `84 lakh. The substantial increase in remuneration in Tamannaah’s case has triggered debate, with critics questioning the scale of expenditure by a state-run enterprise. However, the department and Minister MB Patil have defended the move, stating that it is part of a strategic expansion plan.

Expansion strategy and market reach

KSDL currently operates six marketing branches in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. The company records about 18 per cent of its sales turnover — approximately `324 crore — within Karnataka, while the remaining 82 per cent, around `1,500 crore, comes from other states.

Officials argue that sales remain relatively low in markets such as Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana and the northeastern states. The appointment of Tamannaah, who enjoys significant popularity across multiple languages and regions, is intended to strengthen brand visibility in North India and expand the company’s market share.

According to the department, Tamannaah has around 28 million followers each on Facebook and Instagram, and 5.8 million on X (formerly Twitter), making her one of the most followed multilingual Indian actors on social media.

KSDL maintains that selecting a widely recognised celebrity with strong digital influence is a strategic marketing decision aimed at expanding Mysore Sandal Soap’s national footprint, even as public debate continues over the

cost involved.