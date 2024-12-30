From grandma’s wisdom to modern care: Oral health traditions across India

Bengaluru : India’s cultural landscape is a mosaic of rich traditions and time-honoured practices, and oral hygiene is no exception. For generations, families across the country have passed down natural remedies and methods, such as neem twigs, salt rubs, and clove oil, believed to protect and strength-en teeth and gums. Even today, these practices hold an enduring place in the hearts and homes of many, connecting modern Indians with their heritage and showcasing the diversity of India’s oral care routines.

Oral care in India has deep regional roots, with unique practices evolving across its vast geography. Each region contributes to the tapestry of India’s oral hygiene wisdom, combining practical knowledge with natural resources.

Chewing on neem or “margosa” twigs has been a widely adopted custom in South India. Neem twigs, known for their antibacterial properties, were traditionally chewed at dawn as both a toothbrush and a natural mouth freshener. This practice, still prevalent in rural areas, helps maintain fresh breath and oral health without artificial ingredients. Modern options, like neem-based toothpastes, provide a convenient way to incorporate this age-old wisdom into daily routines.

Families in regions such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam have long relied on mustard oil mixed with salt for oral care. This blend, massaged onto gums and teeth, is believed to improve gum health, whit-en teeth, and prevent gum diseases thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects. To incor-porate this tradition today, consider gentle gum massages with mustard oil or products inspired by this blend for maintaining healthy gums.

In North India, traditional oral care includes the use of miswak sticks, derived from the Salvadora persi-ca tree. Miswak, recognised for its natural fluoride content and plaque-fighting properties, has been a trusted tool for oral hygiene. Additionally, turmeric, revered for its anti-inflammatory benefits, is often used as a paste to soothe gum issues. These traditions are reflected in products like turmeric-infused toothpastes and miswak-based oral care tools.

In Rajasthan and Gujarat, babool (acacia) twigs were commonly used for brushing teeth due to their antibacterial properties. The sap of babool is said to help strengthen teeth and prevent cavities. These practices have inspired modern formulations that harness the benefits of babool extracts for oral care.

From Maharashtra to Tamil Nadu, clove oil has been a popular remedy for toothaches. Containing eu-genol, a natural anaesthetic and anti-inflammatory agent, clove oil is often added to Ayurvedic tooth powders for enhanced potency and flavour. Even today, a small clove tucked in the mouth is a go-to solution for managing tooth pain naturally.

As we embrace modern dental care, some may wonder if traditional practices can coexist with con-temporary products. Dabur Red Paste stands as a testament to the seamless integration of ancient Ayurvedic wisdom and cutting-edge dental science. Certified by the Indian Dental Association (IDA), it combines potent ingredients like clove, neem, and mint, scientifically validated for their oral care ben-efits, into a formulation that honours heritage while meeting contemporary needs.

By blending these traditional practices with regular brushing and dental visits, it’s possible to create a balanced oral care routine that honours India’s cultural wisdom while embracing modern dental care.

(The author is serving as professor and head of public health dentistry in Goa dental college and hospital, Goa , have experience of three decades).