Frustrated by Delays, Udupi Residents to Observe ‘April Fools’ Day’ in Protest
Udupi: Residents of Udupi, frustrated by the prolonged delay in completing the railway overbridge (ROB) at Indrali, have announced a unique protest. The Indrali Railway Bridge Action Committee has decided to mark April 1 as "April Fools' Day," accusing authorities of misleading the public with multiple false deadlines over the past nine years.
Speaking at a press conference, Amrith Shenoy, convener of the committee, said the people of Udupi have been repeatedly assured that the bridge would be completed, only to see deadlines pushed further each time. "Officials do not even have the courtesy to explain what is causing the delay. Taxpayers have the right to know why the project remains incomplete," he said.
A protest procession from Kalsanka to Indrali is scheduled for April 1 at 2.30 pm, led by social activist Ansar Ahmed. The committee said it would continue its agitation until the bridge is operational.
Keerthi Shetty Ambalapady, president of the committee, pointed out that Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari had assured action against the contractor responsible for the delay, but residents see little impact. "We will persist with our protest until authorities take concrete steps," he said.
The ROB, a key infrastructure project on National Highway 169A, has seen multiple delays, affecting daily commuters and businesses. With public patience wearing thin, protestors hope their campaign will pressure authorities into expediting the work.