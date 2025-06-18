Frustrated farmer ties cow at panchayat office over unreleased funds

Belagavi: In a unique act of protest, a farmer from Sambargi village in Athani taluk, Belagavi district, tied his buffalo inside the Gram Panchayat office. His frustration stemmed from the prolonged delay in receiving funds sanctioned for constructing a cattle shed.

The farmer, identified as Satish Koli, tied his buffalo to a window inside the Sambargi Gram Panchayat office and even provided fodder to the animal right there, making a clear statement to the Gram Panchayat officials.

He expressed his anger, stating that despite receiving approval for a cattle shed last year from the Gram Panchayat, the sanctioned money has not yet been released, even though the shed was constructed a year ago.

Upon learning of the unusual protest, Athani Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) Shivanand Kaulapur immediately visited the site to resolve the issue.

Satish Koli explained his plight, saying, “Look, we are farmers, and the government has introduced many schemes to benefit us.

Last year, the Sambargi Gram Panchayat approved the construction of a cattle shed for me, costing fifty thousand rupees. But it’s been a year since I built it, and the money hasn’t been released.

When I ask the officials, they say the sanctioned project has been cancelled. An engineer even came and took photos during construction.

I took out loans to build this shed, and now those who lent me money are asking for it back. Where am I supposed to get the money from? I resorted to this decision to pressure officials to release the funds immediately.”

Athani Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Shivanand Kaulapur addressed the situation, stating, “The farmer was given approval by the Sambargi Gram Panchayat last year.

However, there were some minor issues with the construction work, and our engineer had advised him to rectify them. He had not rectified them until now. Due to this, the fund sanction was withheld.

Today, in the presence of the farmer, that issue has been resolved.” He added that they persuaded the farmer, and the buffalo was subsequently moved from the premises.