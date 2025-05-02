Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences facing shortage of fans, ACs

Gadag: A government hospital is often considered a lifeline for the poor. However, Gadag GIMS (Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences) Hospital has become a nightmare for patients. With rising heat, patients and visitors are suffering immensely.

The fans and air conditioners in the hospital are broken, making the environment unbearable. As a result, women in labor and their newborns are struggling.

During the night, the absence of air circulation leads to mosquito infestations, causing further distress. Women and their relatives have expressed their anger and frustration towards the GIMS administration.

The high-tech GIMS Hospital in Gadag is in a state of neglect, with fans and air conditioners in the maternity wards broken for over a week, with no repairs in sight. During the daytime and nighttime, women in labour and new-borns are crying due to the hot and mosquito-infested environment.

The lack of proper ventilation and cooling facilities is taking a toll on the health and well-being of patients and mothers. At night, mosquitoes are attacking patients and visitors alike. When fans are available, mosquitoes are less prevalent, but without functioning fans and ACs, they are swarming the wards. Many women have brought their own fans from home to cope with the heat.

The hospital’s disorganized condition has led women to protest and demand immediate repairs to the fans and air conditioning units. The hospital lacks basic amenities, with fans and air conditioners not working for days. The entire week has passed without repairs, forcing women and infants to endure extreme heat and mosquito bites.

This environment is affecting their health and comfort. Some wards have patients who have brought their own fans from home to stay cool.

Women are raising their voices against the hospital’s neglect and demanding swift action to restore proper ventilation and cooling facilities.

Despite the government allocating crores of rupees in funds to public hospitals, negligence by the GIMS administration has left women in labour and new-borns in dire conditions.

Immediate repairs of fans and air conditioners are urgently needed to ensure a safe and comfortable environment

for patients.