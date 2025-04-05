Gangavathi Boy Marries a London Girl: Love for cinema unites tourist guide, screenwriter

Koppal: In a heartwarming tale of love that transcends borders, a young man from Gangavathi has tied the knot with a girl from London, showcasing the beauty of connections made through shared professions. This unique union is a testament to how a common career can forge lasting relationships.

Murali, a resident of Virupapur Gadde in Gangavathi, works as a tour guide and is also the owner of a guest house. He recently married Charlotte Mary Finkler, a talented screenwriter from London. Their love story blossomed over the last two years, beginning when Charlotte visited India to work on a short film titled “I Love My Country,” produced by Murali. Their initial acquaintance developed into a deep friendship and eventually transformed into love.

Last week the couple registered their marriage at the Gangavathi marriage registration office, officially sealing their union with the government’s stamp of approval. Charlotte looked radiant in a white saree, embodying the grace of an Indian bride, while Murali arrived in simple, traditional attire alongside close family members. After the formal registration, they shared delightful sweets, including Dharwad pedas and kaju barfis, with everyone present to celebrate their joyous occasion.

Both Murali and Charlotte are passionate about cinema, and their respective careers in the industry further solidified their bond. While Murali dreams of producing and directing films, Charlotte has a knack for writing captivating stories for cinema. The couple believes that their shared aspirations will not only enhance their personal relationship but also their professional journey together.

The union underscores the theme that a shared vocation can lead to beautiful partnerships. They plan to hold a traditional reception in London on May 9, where friends and family will gather to celebrate their love according to local customs. Interestingly, on the same day, they are set to release a new short film titled “India Weds London,” marking a significant milestone in their collaborative endeavours.

In addition to filmmaking, the couple is venturing into creating their own production company, Lottie Finkler Entertainment, to further explore their artistic aspirations. Last year, they collaborated on a short film titled “Dream Space,” which earned them three awards, showcasing their talent and creativity in the industry. They are currently gaining experience under the guidance of renowned director Jeevan Reddy in Hyderabad’s Telugu film industry.

Charlotte is also working on the screenplay for a Telugu film named “Singareni Jungle Siren,” where Murali is assisting by translating her English scripts into Telugu. They both harbour dreams of producing films under their own banner, aiming to contribute to the cinematic landscape in both India and abroad.

This remarkable love story highlights not only the personal journey of Murali and Charlotte but also the powerful connections that can form through shared passions and careers. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives, they embody the belief that love knows no boundaries, uniting hearts across continents.