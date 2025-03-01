Gas pipeline project set to resume supply to 12,000 homes

Mysuru: The gas pipeline project in Mysuru, which had been stalled due to confusion over pricing regulations imposed by the local municipality, is now back on track. The initiative aims to supply piped gas for cooking to 12,000 homes in the city within the next few months.

In line with a new gas distribution policy, the government has decided to increase the percentage of gas users in the country from 6 per cent to 16 per cent. As part of this public utility initiative, the approval fees have been reduced. With this, the Mysuru City Corporation has set new rates for pipeline installation, allowing the project to move forward.

Currently, around 2,000 homes in a few neighbourhoods such as Ramakrishna, Hootagalli, and Kuvempunagar are using CNG gas. By the end of the year, the project aims to connect a total of 12,000 homes. Additionally, plans are in place to provide gas pipeline connections to 50,000 more homes in various neighborhoods, ensuring extensive gas supply coverage, according to Nitin Uuilgoli, Assistant Vice President of AG & P Pratham.

At the project’s onset, the Mysuru City Corporation had set an approval fee of `1,957 per meter, which included `1,857 for installation and `100 for supervision. AG & P Pratham, which is executing the project, has already paid `9.64 crore to the municipality for the initial phase. Following this, the company petitioned for a revised rate in line with the central government’s national policy, prompting the authorities to issue a government gazette notification with updated pricing.

CNG is available at a lower cost compared to other fuels, and it also features reduced carbon emissions, making it environmentally friendly. The levels of sulfur oxides are lower as well, which increases its popularity over other fuels. This type of gas is particularly beneficial for cooking, encouraging residents to give it priority.