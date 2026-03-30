Gas shortage hits K’taka as war enters Day 30

Bengaluru: As the ongoing Gulf War entered its 30th day, its ripple effects have begun to impact daily life in Karnataka, with a severe shortage of LPG cylinders disrupting households, hotels, and industries across Bengaluru and other regions.

The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has particularly hit hotels, restaurants, and small food businesses, many of which have been forced to scale down operations or temporarily shut. Residents have been seen queuing up outside gas agencies with empty cylinders, struggling to secure supplies amid the ongoing crisis.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa acknowledged the shortage and appealed to people, especially in rural areas, to temporarily switch to traditional cooking methods. “Due to the shortage, people in villages can use firewood stoves. If you travel about 40 kilometres outside Bengaluru, firewood is easily available. However, avoid cutting fresh trees and use only dry wood,” he said.

The minister attributed the crisis to supply disruptions at the national level, stating that the central government is responsible for the current shortage. He added that domestic cylinder supply continues as usual but is currently limited to around 40% of demand. “We have instructed oil companies to ensure doorstep delivery and avoid long queues. Consumers who have booked cylinders will receive them,” he assured.

In an effort to address the situation, the state government has increased the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to 68% and has begun distributing additional cylinders from today. Priority has been given to essential services, including educational institutions, hostels, hospitals, and government establishments.

According to the minister, around 4,200 cylinders have been allocated to essential institutions, while 1,200 cylinders have been distributed to canteens at government offices, airports, railway stations, and bus depots. Additionally, 17,500 cylinders are being supplied to hotels, dhabas, restaurants, and community kitchens, while 6,000 cylinders have been allocated to agriculture-related sectors such as fisheries, poultry, and sericulture.

Muniyappa also warned LPG distributors against overcharging customers. “We have received complaints of cylinders being sold above the fixed price. Strict action will be taken, including cancellation of licenses,” he said.He further revealed that 1,169 cases have been registered related to illegal stockpiling of LPG cylinders, and 1,603 cylinders meant for commercial use have been seized.As the crisis continues, the state government is attempting to stabilise supply, but uncertainty remains as long as global tensions persist.