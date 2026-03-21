Gas shortage pushes steel welding units to brink

The ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in Bengaluru is severely impacting multiple sectors, with the steel welding and cutting industry now facing a major crisis. Several shops in the busy KR Market area are being forced to shut down due to the unavailability of gas.

The shortage, which has already affected hotels and PGs across the city, is now crippling industries that have no viable alternatives. While eateries are managing by shifting to electric stoves or traditional firewood methods, steel welding and cutting units remain heavily dependent on commercial gas, leaving them with no fallback options. In KR Market, particularly along B. Usman Street and surrounding areas, there are over 400 welding and cutting units engaged in activities such as assembling vehicle spare parts and cutting iron plates. These businesses, which rely entirely on commercial gas cylinders, collectively generate daily transactions worth lakhs of rupees. However, for the past week, the lack of gas supply has brought operations to a near standstill.

“If hotels don’t get gas, they can still manage with alternative methods. But for us, without gas, there is no business and no livelihood,” said a distressed shop owner.

Traders warn that if the shortage continues, it could lead to widespread closures and significant economic losses. The situation highlights the growing strain on Bengaluru’s commercial ecosystem, with industries urging authorities to intervene and ensure a steady supply of LPG cylinders.

Overall, the commercial gas shortage is triggering a ripple effect across the city, raising concerns about its long-term impact on Bengaluru’s economic activity.