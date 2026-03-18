Gender Equality Key to Nation Building, Says Dr. Shubha V Iyengar

Bengaluru: Emphasizing that gender equality is fundamental to the progress of society, Padma Shri awardee and senior scientist Dr. Shubha V. Iyengar said that true development can only be achieved when equal opportunities are ensured for all.

She was speaking after inaugurating the International Women’s Day programme organised by the Women’s Studies Centre at Dr. Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University, held at the Jnanajyothi Auditorium in the Central College campus.

Highlighting the importance of indigenous technology in aerospace and defence sectors, Dr. Iyengar shared her experience working on the “Drishti” project, which focuses on controlling aircraft take-off and landing. She also fondly recalled her student days at Central College and expressed gratitude to former Vice-Chancellor Dr. H. Narasimhaiah for his encouragement and support.

Chief guest and noted writer Prof. Mamata Sagar underlined that social equality can only be achieved by addressing not just caste and religion, but also gender discrimination. She criticized the patriarchal mindset that attempts to control women in various aspects of life and called for a more inclusive approach.

Special invitee, actor and Member of the Legislative Council Umashree advised the younger generation to cultivate a humane outlook that respects and safeguards women’s dignity.

Presiding over the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ramesh B. stressed the need for institutions to demonstrate social responsibility by providing greater opportunities and encouragement to women.

Registrar A. Naveen Joseph welcomed the gathering, while Finance Officer M.V. Vijayalakshmi delivered the vote of thanks. Director of the Women’s Studies Centre Prof. Medha Itagi Huyilagol gave the introductory remarks. Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. Ramesh B. Kudenatti and Kannada lecturer Hajira Banu, who compered the programme, were also present.

As part of the celebrations, prizes were distributed to students and staff who excelled in various sports competitions. The event also featured a solo theatrical performance titled “Sharmishte” by Umashree, adding a cultural dimension to the occasion.