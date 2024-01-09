Give compensation to farmers like previous govt or quit: BJP to Karnataka Cong

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka told the Karnataka Government on Tuesday that either it should provide compensation to farmers on the lines of the previous BJP Government or it should be dissolved.

Ashoka was talking to the media after submitting a drought study report to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

Ashoka headed the delegation that included former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders. They also briefed the Governor about the crisis being faced by the farmers.

“We have met the Governor and explained the utter irresponsibility of the Congress Government. About 600 farmers have committed suicide and the Government is not bothered. The officers have turned up, but ministers have not met the farmers,” the BJP leader charged.

“Migration has started from north Karnataka region due to drought. Even after five months of drought, the Congress Government has not provided a single paisa of compensation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 2,000 compensation, but it has not reached them. The Congress has orphaned the farming community. Irrespective of what is being said, the Congress leaders are claiming that the Central Government is not coming forward for assistance,” he maintained.

“When Basavaraj Bommai was the CM, without waiting for assistance from the Centre, the state administration had provided compensation in a similar situation. Through direct benefit transfer, the BJP Government had given Rs 3,000 crore additional compensation,” Ashoka said.

“This government is only indulging in lip service. When our government could release the compensation within one or two months, the Congress should also provide assistance to farmers.

“Six months have passed after the drought. Those who give Rs 1,000 crore for Muslims will only limit it to Rs 100 crore when it comes to farmers. If they can’t provide compensation, let them resign and exit,” he stated.

He also demanded that the government waive agricultural loans up to Rs 2 lakh.