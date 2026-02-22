Golden Vishva Gita Paryaya of Puthige Mutt Felicitated in Bengaluru; Call for Bhagavad Gita University

Bengaluru: The recently concluded Vishva Gita Paryaya of the Udupi Puthige Mutt was lauded here on Saturday as a transformative spiritual and intellectual movement, with scholars even proposing the establishment of a Bhagavad Gita University to carry forward its global momentum.

His Holiness Sugunendra Theertha, who completed the two-year Paryaya at the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, was accorded a grand welcome at Govardhana Kshetra in Basavanagudi on his return to the city after formally handing over charge in Udupi.

The proposal for a dedicated Bhagavad Gita University was floated by scholar Veeranarayana Pandurangi during the felicitation. The suggestion drew applause from the gathering, with Sugunendra Theertha indicating that the idea would be considered seriously.

In his benedictory address, Sugunendra Theertha described each Paryaya as a period of “physical rigour and unceasing responsibility.” “Every Paryaya demands physical endurance and mental steadiness. Whatever was accomplished was possible only due to the grace of Lord Sri Krishna,” he said. He added that “moments of ill health and fatigue were overcome by divine grace and collective support.”

Emphasising the Gita-centric thrust of his tenure, Sugunendra Theertha said daily discourses were consciously linked to the Bhagavad Gita. “The Gita is present in every grantha. Our effort was to ensure that every pravachana reflected its universal message,” he said, noting that the initiative also inspired the publication of a special Golden Gita edition supported by a devotee.

Vedic scholar S. Venkatesh Bhat termed the Paryaya a rare blend of tradition and outreach. “This was not merely ritual observance but an intellectual renaissance centred on the Bhagavad Gita,” Bhat said. He added that inviting pontiffs and scholars from different traditions reflected “a living and confident Sanatana Dharma.”

Bhat further noted that the large conclave on ancient knowledge systems held during the Paryaya underscored its academic seriousness. “When over a thousand scholars assemble for structured deliberations under a spiritual institution, it signals depth, discipline and vision,” he said.

Speakers recalled that spiritual leaders from across the country were invited during the Paryaya, daily pravachanas were held for two years, and major events such as the peetarohana centenary of his guru were organised, reflecting both guru bhakti and institutional harmony.

Sugunendra Theertha also acknowledged the guidance of senior pontiffs and the support of his juniors in executing elaborate rituals and initiatives. “This is not an individual accomplishment; it is collective seva inspired by Sri Krishna,” he said.

Devotees described the Vishva Gita Paryaya as a landmark effort in taking the teachings of Lord Krishna and the Dvaita tradition to a global audience.