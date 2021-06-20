Government should sell petrol for 35 per litre: HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: With the Union government again increasing the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday, former chief minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday questioned the intention of the Centre in burdening the common man. In the national capital, the petrol price rose by 27 paise while that of diesel increased by 28 paise.



Speaking to media persons, Kumaraswamy said, "I am not jealous of this BJP government. They can continue in power for the next two years, but what is your purpose of being in power ..? There should be something useful for the common man.

Petrol prices are rising. This has to be managed immediately. Despite no increase in income since the beginning of the pandemic people have to shell out so much for fuel. Petrol is used every day by every citizen. When petrol and diesel prices rise it gives rise to inflation. This has increased the burden on everybody's pocket.

The prices of crude oil are very low at this time but due to the taxes levied by the Central and State governments the prices of petrol and diesel have touched all-time high. The BJP government is indulging in profiteering by raising fuel prices which are hitting the common man. At this point of time the government should sell the petrol for Rs 35 per litre."