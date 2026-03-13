Govt considers toll exemption for two-wheelers on NICE Road

Bengaluru: In a move that could bring relief to thousands of commuters, the Karnataka government is considering removing toll charges for two-wheelers on the NICE Road in Bengaluru. The proposal was revealed by Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi during the Question Hour in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

If implemented, the decision will benefit a large number of daily commuters who use two-wheelers to travel across the city’s peripheral expressway. NICE Road, which connects major highways and helps motorists bypass heavy city traffic, is widely used by commuters travelling between Mysuru Road, Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road and Tumakuru Road.

The issue was raised in the council by Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda while discussing compensation for farmers who had given land for the road project. During the discussion, Gowda also raised concerns about traffic congestion, increasing accidents and the condition of road maintenance along the corridor. Responding to the concerns, Minister Jarkiholi said the government is examining the issue of toll collection from two-wheelers. He explained that a cabinet sub-committee headed by Home Minister G. Parameshwara has been formed to review several aspects of the project.

The committee will study the existing agreement between the Karnataka government and Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), including contract conditions, toll collection policies and the overall functioning of the expressway.

According to the minister, the sub-committee will also review whether the agreement period is nearing completion and examine demands related to pending compensation for farmers who had given land for the project. After analysing these issues, the committee will submit a detailed report to the government. Based on the recommendations, the government will take a final decision on whether toll charges for two-wheelers should be removed.

The possible toll exemption has generated interest among Bengaluru commuters, especially two-wheeler riders who form a large portion of the city’s traffic. Many commuters believe that removing toll for bikes could encourage more people to use the road, reducing congestion on inner city roads. Meanwhile, another development related to the corridor is expected soon. A new 1.5-kilometre connecting road from Deepanjali Nagar junction on Mysuru Road to near PES College at Hosakerehalli is likely to be opened shortly. This new link road is expected to improve connectivity and provide easier access to the NICE corridor.

The NICE Road project was originally developed as a peripheral expressway to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru and connect several national highways. However, over the years, issues such as toll charges, land compensation and maintenance have frequently been raised in the legislature.

With the government now reviewing the project’s operational structure, commuters are hopeful that decisions such as toll relief for two-wheelers could soon become a reality.