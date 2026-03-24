Govt to name elephant calf after trainee vet who died in hippo attack

Shivamogga: The Karnataka government has decided to honour trainee veterinarian Dr. Sameeksha Reddy, who died in a hippopotamus attack last week at the Shivamogga Zoo, by naming a newborn elephant calf after her.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman, N. Rangaswamy, made the announcement in this regard after visiting the zoo and reviewing the situation with officials on Monday in Shivamogga.

He said that an elephant calf recently born at Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bengaluru will be named after trainee veterinarian Dr. Samiksha Reddy, who died following a hippopotamus attack at the Shivamogga zoo.

Rangaswamy told reporters that the Karnataka government would also consider conferring martyr status on late Dr. Samiksha Reddy. He described her death as deeply shocking and said such an incident should not have occurred.

Police and forest department officials are currently investigating the incident, and action will be taken against those found responsible once the report is submitted, he said.

Meanwhile, sources stated that it is suspected that the hippopotamus, which had earlier lost two calves and was pregnant for the third time, may have attacked the veterinarian out of a strong protective instinct.

The incident has also triggered allegations of negligence from the victim’s family. Dr. Samiksha Reddy (27) died after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga on March 20.

Speaking to the media, Naveen, her uncle, alleged serious lapses on the part of the authorities and demanded strict action. He said a vehicle had been arranged to take her to the safari, and she was accompanied by two others from the hostel. A guard then reportedly took her inside the enclosure to examine the hippopotamus.

Questioning the decision, he said basic caution should have been exercised while dealing with a dangerous wild animal. He noted that even predators like lions tend to avoid hippopotamuses and criticised officials for allowing a trainee to approach the animal at close range.

He further pointed out that the hippopotamus was due to give birth within a week and would have been in a highly sensitive and defensive state, increasing the risk of an attack. “At least a safe distance should have been maintained. How could they allow her to walk inside the enclosure so casually?” he asked, terming the incident “utter negligence.”Recalling her dedication, Naveen said her death was a huge loss. He described her as a compassionate and meritorious student committed to animal welfare. Despite having opportunities for a comfortable life, she chose to serve. He added that she had a passion for helping animals since childhood and often coordinated with veterinarians in Bengaluru to assist stray animals. She had also been advised to pursue higher studies abroad but chose to remain in India.

State Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre termed the incident “unfortunate” and ordered a high-level probe. Expressing condolences, he said every life is precious and assured that the government would stand by the bereaved family.

According to officials, Dr. Samiksha Reddy had gone to the zoo hospital around 10.30 P.M. to treat a Sun Conure. Later, at around 11.45 pm., she entered the enclosure to check the body temperature of the pregnant hippopotamus using a thermal camera. During the process, the animal suddenly attacked her, causing severe injuries.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Shivamogga, where she underwent surgery, but succumbed to her injuries at around 6.30 am.

A team of senior veterinarians and forest officials has been tasked with investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, including possible safety lapses. The report is expected within seven days.

The minister has also directed authorities to strictly implement standard operating procedures for handling and treating wild animals across all zoos in the state, emphasising the need for heightened caution among staff while dealing with wildlife.