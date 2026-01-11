Govt to offer jobs to families of Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy victims

Chamarajanagar: Nearly four years after the tragic oxygen shortage incident at the Chamarajanagar district hospital, the Karnataka government has announced relief for the affected families by offering government jobs to one member from each victim’s family. The appointment orders will be distributed on Republic Day, January 26, marking a significant step towards justice for the bereaved families.

The announcement was made by district in-charge minister K Venkatesh, who said the government has decided to honour its long-standing promise to the families of those who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 3, 2021, at least 36 COVID-positive patients died due to an acute shortage of medical oxygen at the district hospital, triggering widespread outrage across the state.

According to the minister, recruitment orders will be formally handed over during the Republic Day celebrations in Chamarajanagar. He said the move was aimed at providing long-term support and financial stability to the affected families, many of whom have been demanding justice and rehabilitation for years. The tragedy had sparked massive protests and political uproar at the time, with serious questions raised about administrative failure and preparedness during the peak of the pandemic. The families of the victims had launched a sustained struggle over the past four years, seeking accountability and compensation, including government employment as rehabilitation.

When the incident occurred, the Congress party was in the opposition and had publicly assured the families that justice would be delivered if it came to power. Senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had reiterated this promise during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, stating that government jobs would be provided to the victims’ family members once the party formed the government in Karnataka. With the Congress now in power, the decision to issue appointment orders is being seen as the fulfilment of that assurance. Families of the victims have expressed cautious relief, saying the announcement brings a sense of closure to a painful chapter, though memories of the tragedy remain fresh.

The government has stated that the initiative reflects its commitment to accountability, welfare and compassionate governance, especially towards those who suffered irreparable loss during the pandemic.