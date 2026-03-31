Grand continent hotels enters Delhi NCR with Gurugram launch, plans North India expansion

Bengaluru: Grand Continent Hotels Limited has announced its entry into the Delhi NCR market with the launch of a new hotel property in Gurugram, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy across North India.

The newly launched property, located in Sector 45, Greenwood City, is aimed at catering to the growing demand from corporate travellers, long-stay guests, and domestic leisure visitors. Positioned in one of Gurugram’s key residential and business zones, the hotel offers convenient access to major commercial hubs and transport networks.

As part of its expansion push, the company has also signed an additional 56-key hotel near the Google office in Gurugram, further strengthening its footprint in the region. This move reflects the company’s strategy of targeting high-demand micro-markets within major urban centres.

Speaking on the development, Ramesh Shiva, Founder and Managing Director of Grand Continent Hotels Limited, said, “The launch in Gurugram marks an important step in our growth journey. Having established a strong foundation in South India, we are now focused on expanding across key North Indian markets including Delhi NCR, Ayodhya, Jaipur, Varanasi, Somnath and Rameswaram.”

He further added, “Strengthening our presence in the city further, we have also signed a 56-key hotel near the Google office. Over the next two years, we plan to add 15 hotels across these key cities as we continue to build a scalable and sustainable hospitality network.”

The Gurugram property features 38 rooms, including premium rooms with balconies and deluxe rooms, designed to cater to modern business and leisure travellers. The hotel offers amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, smart TVs, minibars, and dedicated workspaces, aligning with the expectations of the mid-market hospitality segment.

In addition, the property includes a multi-cuisine restaurant, banquet and conference facilities, a fitness centre, and concierge services, making it suitable for both business meetings and small-scale events. Its proximity to key landmarks such as Unitech Cyber Park and HUDA City Centre Metro station enhances its accessibility.

Founded in 2011, Grand Continent Hotels has grown to operate 30 properties across more than 17 cities, with over 1,800 rooms. The brand has built a strong presence in South India and is now leveraging that foundation to expand into emerging markets in North India.

The company’s expansion strategy focuses on asset-light models, strategic partnerships, and standardized service delivery to ensure operational efficiency. With increasing demand for organized mid-market hospitality, especially in NCR, the Gurugram launch is expected to play a key role in the company’s pan-India growth vision.